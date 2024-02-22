Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 6,334 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $364,331.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,286.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $390,924.38.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $854,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $800,550.00.
Braze Stock Performance
NASDAQ BRZE opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.
Institutional Trading of Braze
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in Braze by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
