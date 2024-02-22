Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 6,874 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $390,924.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,690.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,334 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $364,331.68.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $854,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $800,550.00.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after buying an additional 352,090 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Braze by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 64,492 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

