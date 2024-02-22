Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Trading Up 15.2%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 2,786,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,781,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Brera Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

