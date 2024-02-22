Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Shares Up 0.4%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

