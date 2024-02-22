Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $7,847,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

