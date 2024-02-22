BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTSG. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

