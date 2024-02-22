Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,300.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,227.45 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,295.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $984.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

