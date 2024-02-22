Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $7.70

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,481.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 301,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 282,456 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 642.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 152,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

