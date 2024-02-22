Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $33.32

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.32.

A number of analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.47 on Monday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Aramark by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,106,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 809,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aramark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Aramark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

