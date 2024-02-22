Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $57.88

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 286,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.03 on Monday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

