Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $57.88

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure
AtriCure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.03 on Monday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
