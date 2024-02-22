Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $177.00

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. Baidu has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

