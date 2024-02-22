Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $177.00

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Baidu
Institutional Trading of Baidu
Baidu Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. Baidu has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.