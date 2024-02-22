Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) PT at $7.88

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $349.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

