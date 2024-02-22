Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 183

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 183 ($2.30).

Several research firms have recently commented on DLG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,808.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.04. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.05 ($2.48).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

