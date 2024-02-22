Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $17.83

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

