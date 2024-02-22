Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) PT at C$145.86

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In other news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L stock opened at C$138.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.16. The firm has a market cap of C$43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

