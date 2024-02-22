Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $14.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.16.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
