Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $14.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MacroGenics

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,512 shares of company stock worth $549,842. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.16.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.