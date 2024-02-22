Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $25.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

MGY opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

