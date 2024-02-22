Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $20.50

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

MTG stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

