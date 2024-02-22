Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $83.04

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 47,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.89 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

