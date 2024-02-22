Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $83.04

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.04.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.89 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
