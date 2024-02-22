Brokerages Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) PT at $3.54

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.54.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.
