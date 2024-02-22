Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $207.47

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,235 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $173.45 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

