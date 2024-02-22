Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Price Target at $12.95

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 6.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

