Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $341.67

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BLD
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TopBuild Stock Down 0.5 %
BLD opened at $381.92 on Monday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $403.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TopBuild
- What are earnings reports?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.