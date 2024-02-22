Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $341.67

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD opened at $381.92 on Monday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $403.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

