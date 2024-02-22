Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

