Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

