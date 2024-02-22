Brokers Set Expectations for Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember anticipates that the company will earn $5.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

FOXF has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

