Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,275,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,092.94%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

