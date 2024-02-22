Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $82.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.70.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

BRO opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,831.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 397,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,780,000 after buying an additional 377,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after buying an additional 210,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

