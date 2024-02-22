BTIG Research Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $87.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.84.

ETSY stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $86,494,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

