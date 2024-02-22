Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.87.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $183.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

