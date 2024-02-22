C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $106.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,041 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,227,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

