C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.29

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 49046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

