Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 88.10 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £453.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.90. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.49).

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.