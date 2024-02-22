Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) to Buy

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.92% from the stock’s current price.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 9.7 %

EVTL opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.