Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.49). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.31) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after buying an additional 193,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

