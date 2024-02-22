Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.