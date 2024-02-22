Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $311.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of BIIB opened at $221.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock valued at $151,530. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

