Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Insider Activity

Carvana stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $62.59.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carvana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

