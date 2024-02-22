Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $338.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $321.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $317.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.66 and a 200 day moving average of $276.21. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $334.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.