CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $90.46 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,756 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

