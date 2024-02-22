CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $90.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,303,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

