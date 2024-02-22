C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($1.97) on Wednesday. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 160.40 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.43. The stock has a market cap of £617.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,613.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

