C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($1.97) on Wednesday. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 160.40 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.43. The stock has a market cap of £617.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,613.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.
C&C Group Company Profile
