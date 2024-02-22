CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 27th (NASDAQ:CCTG)

CCSC Technology International’s (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 27th. CCSC Technology International had issued 1,375,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
CCSC Technology International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCTG opened at $2.99 on Thursday. CCSC Technology International has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCSC Technology International
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.