Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $150.38 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average is $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

