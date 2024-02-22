Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $39.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $571,927.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,864 shares of company stock worth $2,525,057. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

