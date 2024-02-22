CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $87.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

CF stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

