Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $335.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $472.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

CHTR opened at $287.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.16. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $279.64 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after buying an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

