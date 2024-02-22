Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $157.32 Average PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $154.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 119,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,711,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.