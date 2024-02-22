Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Cheesecake Factory updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

