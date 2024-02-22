China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE CYD opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.